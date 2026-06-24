Judson ISD Board President Monica Ryan calls TEA investigation allegations ‘absolutely inaccurate’

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Texas Education Agency launched a special investigation into Judson Independent School District, according to documents obtained by KSAT.

The document was addressed to Board President Monica Ryan and Interim Superintendent Robert Jaklich. The letter outlines nine separate allegations, with further details in each listed allegation against Ryan and former Superintendent Milton “Rob” Fields.

The TEA is investigating whether Ryan engaged in conduct that prevented trustees from exercising independent judgment, as well as took action that undermined Fields’ authority and interfered with administrative functions, among other allegations.

“Absolutely inaccurate,” Ryan said. “All of those things have already been investigated, adjudicated in court, in some way, shape or form looked into.”

Among the nine allegations outlined by the TEA, Fields is accused of failing to report the abuse of a student by a certified educator, according to a document obtained by KSAT. Ryan is accused of threatening the superintendent and other trustees.

Ryan said the new allegations follow current school board members reaching out directly to TEA. She said trustees Jose Macias, Suzanne Kenoyer and Laura Stanford wrote the letter to TEA and had “literally asked for our district to be taken over.”

Macias confirmed to KSAT that board members had sent a letter to TEA. Macias said he did not write the letter, but he did sign the letter.

Stanford said the letter did not request that TEA take over the district and told KSAT, off camera, that she would not want that for the district.

The TEA investigation follows months of KSAT reporting on what is happening within the Judson ISD school board, including other investigations, a budget deficit, school closures, and the previous termination of Fields.

Since then, Ryan said the board has brought the district back to having a balanced budget, all while still dealing with the infighting among board members.

“Why are we wasting TEA’s time investigating this?” Ryan questioned. “Every time they come back with the allegations, it’s more and more money because just answering a couple of allegations, that’s $10,000 to attorneys right now.”

“I can confirm an investigation regarding Judson ISD. Because the matter remains active and ongoing, TEA cannot comment further,” a TEA spokesperson wrote in an email to KSAT.

A Judson ISD spokesperson emailed KSAT, saying the TEA investigation is “ongoing.”

“Therefore, it would not be appropriate for the District to comments on the allegations,” the spokesperson said. “Further, TEA specifically classifies these materials as confidential audit working papers and has advised that they are not subject to public release.”

Amid the investigation into Judson ISD, Jaklich announced his resignation effective June 30. On Tuesday, the Judson ISD school board voted 6-1 to appoint Ann Dixon as the district’s next interim superintendent.

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