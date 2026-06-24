Heat, haze, and humidity, but still no triple digits

Air quality is down slightly due to light concentrations of smoke and Saharan dust.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HAZY SKY: Light concentrations of smoke & Saharan dust

HOT, BUT NO 100S: Temps will stay steady in mid-90s

ANY HOPE?: Nothing substantial over next 7 days

FORECAST

NOTICING A HAZE?

It’s not particularly thick, but there is a haze to the sky these days. It’s a common occurrence around here in the summers. In this case, it’s a mixture of smoke from fires in Mexico and a light plume of Saharan dust. Most won’t even notice it, but expect the haze to stick around through the weekend.

HOT, BUT NO TRIPLE DIGITS

It will be steadily hot through the foreseeable future. But, it should be noted that we’ve yet to hit 100°. In fact, today marks San Antonio’s average first 100 degree day. And while triple digits stay out of the forecast, do know that it’ll feel like it’s above 100 during the afternoon thanks to humidity.

So far this year, we have not seen any triple digit days. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

ANY HOPE FOR RAIN?

Besides a very small chance of a shower on Sunday, the prospects for any rainfall are dim to finish out June and to start July.

Extended forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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