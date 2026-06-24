Heat, haze, and humidity, but still no triple digits

HAZY SKY: Light concentrations of smoke & Saharan dust
HOT, BUT NO 100S: Temps will stay steady in mid-90s
ANY HOPE?: Nothing substantial over next 7 days
FORECAST
NOTICING A HAZE?
It’s not particularly thick, but there is a haze to the sky these days. It’s a common occurrence around here in the summers. In this case, it’s a mixture of smoke from fires in Mexico and a light plume of Saharan dust. Most won’t even notice it, but expect the haze to stick around through the weekend.
HOT, BUT NO TRIPLE DIGITS
It will be steadily hot through the foreseeable future. But, it should be noted that we’ve yet to hit 100°. In fact, today marks San Antonio’s average first 100 degree day. And while triple digits stay out of the forecast, do know that it’ll feel like it’s above 100 during the afternoon thanks to humidity.
ANY HOPE FOR RAIN?
Besides a very small chance of a shower on Sunday, the prospects for any rainfall are dim to finish out June and to start July.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.