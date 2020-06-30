Move over ‘Pokémon Go', it’s all about ‘Randonauting’ now

SAN ANTONIO – Have you heard of Randonauting?

It comes from the app Randonautica, one that uses a quantum random number generator to give you a set of coordinates in your local area to explore.

The idea behind the app is to encourage you to explore your area with an idea in mind that you’d like to come across.

The app does this by giving a random set of coordinates after you answer in the app if you’d like to visit an anomaly or a void (an area that hasn’t been explored a lot) in your area.

The app then encourages you to share what you saw on your adventure through its user platform, or on Reddit.

Some people have stumbled across some spooky or paranormal occurrences which has helped the app gain traction.

The app also encourages safety and warns users about putting safety first and not trespassing onto private property.

During KSAT12′s trials, no ghosts or buried treasure were found. But it did take a reporter to a beautiful walking path at a park near their home.

In all, it gives you a good excuse to get out of your house and take a walk while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.