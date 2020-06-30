USAA employees to continue working from home until next year

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

The majority of USAA's employees will continue working from home until after the end of this year, the company confirmed Monday.

The San Antonio-based financial institution has extended its work-from-home guidelines through Dec. 31, which began in March when nearly all its 35,000 employees were equipped to work from home, USAA said in a statement. The company previously said that its work-from-home guidelines would last until Sept. 1.

"We are highly confident today that we can run USAA indefinitely from a workforce and technology standpoint, without having to come back to our buildings," according to the statement.

The extension is in response to rising cases of Covid-19 in some areas, including San Antonio, and to proactively address potential waves of the virus spreading later in the year. USAA said 6% of its staff remains on its campuses.

"Our future will be redefined by greater flexibility in how and where we work," the company said.

The company previously announced a pilot program beginning June 15 in which about 1,000 employees voluntarily chose to return across its campuses in San Antonio; Phoenix; Tampa, Florida; and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"Those participating in our volunteer pilot will be allowed to continue coming into the office, and we may seek to expand the program if it is safe to do so," the company said.

Read more on how individual departments are affected at the San Antonio Business Journal.