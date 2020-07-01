South Side school hosts walk-up COVID-19 testing

SAN ANTONIO – Kazen Middle School hosted a walk-up testing site for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, where dozens of community members waited for a COVID-19 test.

According to attendees, the site drew in dozens of San Antonio community members who waited in line at Kazen Middle School to be tested for the novel coronavirus. According to San Antonio Metro Health, the tests were limited to 300 people.

The following video was shared by KSAT viewer Edgar Rocha.

Rocha owns a barbershop only blocks away from the school and said the line of people waiting in line to get testes for COVID-19 stretched from Kazen Kazen Middle School, on Gillette Boulevard, across to the overpass of Poteet and Jourdantan freeway.