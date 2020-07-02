81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

BCSO: Carjacking suspects arrested after NE Bexar County chase

Deputies searching for third assailant

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, chase, overnight
BCSO vehicle theft arrest image
BCSO vehicle theft arrest image (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested two men and are searching for third after they stole a vehicle at gunpoint late Wednesday night.

Deputies made the arrests around 2:40 a.m. in the 5100 block of Badland Beacon in Northeast Bexar County, not far from Binz-Engleman Road.

According to the BCSO, the three men stole the vehicle at gunpoint before ultimately being found by deputies.

Deputies said they followed the vehicle before the suspects bailed and tried to run on foot.

The BCSO caught up with two of the men, but are still actively searching for the third.

Authorities did not say where the vehicle theft occurred or if there were any injuries.

The names and ages of the men arrested were not released.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: