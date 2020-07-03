San Antonio Missions temporarily further modify operations to implement health guidance

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Missions National Historical Park will temporarily further modify operations in response to federal, state and local guidance and to support the nation's effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to the National Park Service.

The following park areas will be closed to all park visitors until Monday, July 6, effective immediately, according to a news release from the National Park Service:

All parking lots, picnic areas and public restrooms.

Parking lot gates at Mission Concepción, Mission San José, Mission San Juan and Mission Espada.

Picnic area parking and use will be prohibited near Mission San José.

Public restrooms will not be available.

The following spaces will continue to be available:

The grounds at Mission Concepción, Mission San Juan and Mission Espada will remain open daily from sunrise to sunset.

The grounds at Mission San José will continue to be open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily.

Park trails, including the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River Walk, remain open.

Roads passing though San Antonio Missions National Historical Park remain accessible.

The temporary closures align with the city of San Antonio and Bexar County Parks closures for the Independence Day weekend, according to the National Park Service’s news release.

As noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “gatherings have the potential to put many people in close, prolonged contact with one another,” the release said. “This is thought to be the primary way that COVID-19 spreads.”

The National Park Service is asking visitors to consider their own and others’ health when contemplating a visit to a national park.

Park rangers are on duty to uphold normal rules and regulations and assist visitors as needed, according to the National Park Service.

“Park staff will reassess appropriate reopening procedures following the temporary closures on Monday, July 6 in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance,” acting superintendent Aaron Mahr said.

“The health and wellbeing of visitors and employees at San Antonio Missions National Historical Park remains our top priority,” the National Park Service’s news release said. “We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and work spaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners and volunteers.”

Modifications to operations will be flexible, continually evaluated and adjusted as necessary to ensure public health and safety, according to the National Park Service.

“We ask the public recreate responsibly by adopting social distancing practices and wearing a face covering when social distance cannot be maintained,” the National Park Service’s news release said. “Additional trip planning and health guidance is available on the NPS COVID-19 response website.”

Updates on the park’s operations will be posted online here, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.