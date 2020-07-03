Two car crashes in one day occur near Southeast Side home, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Not once, but twice in one day, a Southeast Side home became the site of a car crash.

The incidents happened Thursday near Rigsby and Elgin Avenue.

During the evening, a truck crashed into the porch and hit another vehicle in the driveway of the home.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but the homeowner’s son said on Thursday morning, another driver crashed into their tree on their front lawn.

“There’s two slopes that cars don’t realize. They are speeding and they hit them and they pop up and lose control. It’s a mess — something needs to get fixed,” said Shaun Alvardo.

The homeowner hopes the city will now do something to fix the roadway before any more crashes occur.

