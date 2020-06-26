Officials ID 31-year-old man who died in head-on car crash on Loop 1604

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a head-on car crash in West Bear County Wednesday.

Jeremiah Todd Penland, 31, was found dead inside his Honda Civic around 6 a.m. along Loop 1604 near Pue road, just north of Macdona.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the Civic was heading southbound on the highway and the truck was heading northbound when the truck suddenly veered into the opposite lanes and struck the Civic head-on.

The truck rolled over and the car went off the roadway, according to BCSO.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. BCSO said it wasn’t immediately clear why the truck veered into the other lanes and no charges were immediately filed.