Medical examiner working to identify man killed in West Bexar County crash

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify a driver who was killed in an early morning crash just north of Macdona.

That man was in a Honda Civic, heading south on Loop 1604 near Pue Road, when a northbound pickup truck suddenly veered and hit his car head-on around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

‘The truck, once it made the impact, created the truck to roll. The vehicle that was struck by the truck then ended up going off the roadway,” said Sgt. Kevin Hodgkinson with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Inside the Honda Civic, deputies found the driver who had died of his injuries.

Investigators say the man behind the wheel of the pickup also was hurt, but with minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

For hours after the crash, deputies directed traffic away from the area.

They shut down the highway in both directions to allow investigators time to look into the cause of the crash.

As of late Tuesday morning, they still had no explanation for why the pickup driver went off course.

“Based on what we see right now, we don’t see any criminal event,” Hodgkinson said. But again, it’s still under investigation.