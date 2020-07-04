Officials searching for missing 25-year-old man who they fear has drowned in Canyon Lake

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County officials and first responders are searching for a missing 25-year-old man in Canyon Lake near a boat ramp, who they suspect may have drowned.

Officials were still searching the area around boat ramp 7 on the lake, as of around 6 p.m. Saturday.

A dive team has been requested; however, because it’s a holiday, no one is available until Sunday, according to Comal County officials.

The search for the missing man will continue until it gets dark, officials said. If they’re unsuccessful in locating him, they’ll continue the search on Sunday with a dive team.

Limited details were available about the incident but we will bring more updates as they become available.

