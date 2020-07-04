4-year-old boy hospitalized, in serious condition after nearly drowning in family’s pool on 4th of July, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 4-year-old boy is hospitalized and in serious condition after he nearly drowned in his family’s pool on the Fourth of July, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened on the North Side, Saturday afternoon in the 14000 block of Chadbourne Street.

Authorities said the boy was swimming with his 7-year-old sister in the backyard pool when she left him in the pool for a brief amount of time to go back inside and change clothes.

However, when she came back outside, police said the boy was found at the bottom of the pool.

The boy’s sister went inside to notify adults of what happened and the boy’s uncle was able to pull him out of the water. The family called 9-1-1 and EMS performed CPR on the child.

He was taken to North Central Baptist Hospital and that’s when medical personnel were able to bring back his pulse. However, police said the boy isn’t fully awake and his condition is unknown.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

