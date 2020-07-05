Search continues for missing 25-year-old man who may have drowned in Canyon Lake

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – The search for a missing 25-year-old man who may have drowned at Party Cove in Canyon Lake is still underway by Comal County officials.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Sunday afternoon that deputies, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, the Canyon Lake Fire Department and EMS, and the New Braunfels Dive Team were still searching the area for Luis Alexandria Rodriguez, of Mexico.

The search for Rodriguez began Saturday, July 4th, and Rodriguez was last seen at 4 p.m., according to the CCSO.

Witnesses told deputies that Rodriguez jumped off of a boat to cool off and was in the water for just a few minutes before he went under.

Soon after, deputies, game wardens and Canyon Lake Fire staff and EMS were called to the scene and began searching the area.

Rodriguez is described as 5′6,” and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing pink swim trunks.

Anyone with more information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.

