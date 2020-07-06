BCSO: Woman hospitalized after shooting outside house in SW Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been hospitalized following a shooting outside a home in Southwest Bexar County.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was shot around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 11100 block of Fowler Road.

The woman, in her 40s, was outside the house when a gunman in a vehicle opened fire.

She was hit by the gunfire and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say there is no solid description of the vehicle.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.