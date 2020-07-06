Fire damages multiple structures, vehicles on SW Side; home a complete loss

SAN ANTONIO – A home on the Southwest Side was destroyed Sunday night during a fire that involved at least four structures.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the blaze around 10:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Quintana Road.

A police sergeant at the scene said an apartment building, two commercial buildings, a house and a few vehicles were involved in the fire.

The house appears to be a complete loss, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire and no one was at the house when firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.