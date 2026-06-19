Multiple lanes to close this weekend at Loop 1604, Interstate 10 interchange, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple lanes are expected to be closed this weekend for construction at the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange on the Northwest Side, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
The closures are scheduled to last from 10 p.m. Friday until midnight on Sunday, TxDOT said in an X post.
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Below is a breakdown of the closures:
Eastbound and westbound Loop 1604 frontage roads at the interchange
Eastbound Interstate 10 main lanes at the interchange
Westbound Interstate 10 main lanes; two left lanes at the interchange
The construction is part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.
RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.