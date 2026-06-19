Multiple lanes to close this weekend at Loop 1604, Interstate 10 interchange, TxDOT says

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SAN ANTONIO – Multiple lanes are expected to be closed this weekend for construction at the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange on the Northwest Side, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

The closures are scheduled to last from 10 p.m. Friday until midnight on Sunday, TxDOT said in an X post.

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Below is a breakdown of the closures:

Eastbound and westbound Loop 1604 frontage roads at the interchange

Eastbound Interstate 10 main lanes at the interchange

Westbound Interstate 10 main lanes; two left lanes at the interchange

The construction is part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.

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