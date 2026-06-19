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WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Storm chances return today before a hot, humid weekend

Brief heavy downpours and spotty storms may linger into Saturday

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • STORMS TODAY?: Possible, scattered with locally heavy rain
  • SATURDAY: Hit-or-miss storms continue, slightly cooler
  • FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid Mostly sunny, hot and humid

FORECAST

TODAY

A stalling front brings scattered showers and storms to Central Texas today, with localized heavy rain possible. Hit-or-miss storms may linger into Saturday afternoon.

Rain chances increase during on Juneteenth (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

The heat continues though. A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon to 8 PM today for much of South Central Texas, with heat index values around 108 degrees. The dangerous heat and humidity could lead to heat-related illness, so stay hydrated, take breaks indoors, and check on others.

THIS WEEKEND

It won’t be a washout this weekend, but you’ll want to keep an umbrella handy, coverage looks around 40%.

Father's Day Weekend Weather Planner (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Clouds and rain will help take the edge off the heat at times, but it’ll still be warm and humid with heat index values near 100–105° in spots. By Sunday, rain chances end as drier air moves in, bringing more sunshine for Father’s Day.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Looking ahead, the heat and humidity build again early next week with mostly dry conditions.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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