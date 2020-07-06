New Pearl restaurant serving Caribbean-inspired cuisine to open July 9

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s food scene is getting some Caribbean flair with a new restaurant opening at the Bottling Department at The Pearl on Thursday nearly four months after it was slated to open.

Mi Roti is a new concept by Chef Nicola Blaque, owner of the award-winning Jerk Shack, and Chef Lionel “Butch” Blache and its opening is probably looking a lot different than they expected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests and employees are required to wear face coverings for the foreseeable future, and the food will be available for carryout or to eat on the socially-distanced tables on the Bottling Department’s patio.

Roti is a type of flat-bread but also refers to the popular roti street food which is a wrap-style flatbread around a savory filling.

Mi Roti will offer a “build your own” roti menu to include a choice of a protein, rice, and an array of toppings, according to a press release. There will be several proteins available in rotation including grilled steak, tikka masala, butter chicken, jerk chicken, sweet potato and chickpea curry, curry shrimp, and stewed lentils with potatoes

The Jerk Shack named among Top 16 best new restaurants in U.S.

“I’m on a personal mission to elevate and modernize Caribbean food since graduating from the CIA.,” said Blaque. “I’ve traveled all around the world and always had an affinity for street food from not only my home country, Jamaica, but that of other Caribbean islands, like Trinidad.”

Mi Roti occupies the space where Maybelle’s Donuts used to be. Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Trying something different can be scary, but we’re excited to inspire Pearl guests to try roti as a wrap or with our rice or salad bowls,” Blaque said. “I’m sure everyone in any family will find a combo they will love at Mi Roti.”

Mi Roti will offer a “build your own” roti menu to include a choice of a protein, rice, and an array of toppings. (Mi Roti)

The Bottling Department is located at 312 Pearl Parkway Building 6.

Other Bottling Department options include Bud’s Southern Rotisserie, Fletcher’s Hamburgers, Tenko Ramen and SayTown Tacos.