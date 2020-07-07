81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Family dispute leads to fatal shooting just east of downtown, police say

SAPD: Man, 35, killed; Suspect in custody, 39

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: shooting, crime, fatal, overnight, rogers
Rogers shooting image.
Rogers shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 35-year-old man is dead following a shooting just east of downtown late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 9:15 p.m. to the 1800 block of Rogers Avenue, not far from Interstate 35 and North Walters Street after receiving reports of a family disturbance with gun.

According to police, the family disturbance escalated and the man was shot three or four times in the upper chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers answering the call were close by and took a 39-year-old suspect into custody.

Investigators also found what they believe is the weapon that was used.

There were no other reported injuries, police said.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: