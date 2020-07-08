Men brandish gun, fire shot in air during 7-Eleven robbery, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested two men after they stole beer at gunpoint late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 2600 block of South Zarzamora Street, not far from Highway 90 and Frio City Road on the city’s West Side.

According to police, one of the men walked into the store and grabbed some beer and left without paying.

That’s when, police said, the clerk followed the man out of the store. The second suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and fired a shot into the air, police said.

The men then fled the scene.

Police were able to get a license plate number from the store clerk and officers went to the registered address and found the two men.

The pair have since been taken into custody.

The men now face a charge of aggravated robbery.