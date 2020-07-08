Meth lab discovered in North Side San Antonio hotel, Feds say

SAN ANTONIO – Federal authorities executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a North Side San Antonio hotel after a meth lab was discovered.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents searched the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 80 Trailcrest St. near Loop 1604 and Highway 281, DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Dante Sorianello said.

Agents found chemicals in a room that could be used to turn liquid meth into a powder, Sorianello said. The materials found by the agents will be sent to a lab for further testing.

Sorianello said one person was arrested in connection with the case. That suspect was not identified Wednesday.

DEA is leading the investigation, while San Antonio police were also on scene to provide assistance. The investigation remained ongoing Wednesday.