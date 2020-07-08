Pearl Stable to close for special events after 14 years

SAN ANTONIO – The Pearl Stable announced via a Facebook post Wednesday that it would be closing its doors to special events after 14 years.

“At the Pearl Stable, we have had the opportunity to host thousands of guests for memorable events over the past 14 years,” The Facebook post reads. “It has been our joy and pleasure to be part of those milestones and celebrations.”

The venue space has been used for weddings, salsa nights and everything in between, originally functioning as the former home for the Pearl Brewery’s draft horses in the late 19th century.

The Pearl Stable team said that it is looking forward to the next chapter of the building’s long history.

“Unfortunately, after much consideration, we have decided to close the venue for special events,” The Facebook post reads. “Please stay tuned for the next chapter of our beautiful, historic building into something new!”

The Peal Stable’s website is no longer working.

