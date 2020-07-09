Gunman sought after woman is shot in both legs at SE Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 49-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital after being shot in both legs late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to the Pecan Valley Golf Club Apartments in the 4600 block of Pecan Grove Drive after receiving reports of someone wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find the woman shot in both legs.

Police said the woman had recently moved out of an apartment and had returned to pick up some property that she had left outside the building.

Authorities say the victim got into an argument with a man who she reportedly had previous problems with. That’s when, police said, the man pulled out a handgun and shot the victim twice before fleeing.

The woman was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Police said the shooter has been identified, but not yet been located.