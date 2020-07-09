SAPD: Driver crashes BMW on I-37 while trying to pass slower cars, lanes reopen

SAN ANTONIO – One man has been hospitalized following a major car crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 at Fair Ave Thursday morning.

San Antonio police officers said a man was driving a BMW car at a high rate of speed and passing slower vehicles on the highway around 9:20 a.m. The driver swerved to the left to avoid a vehicle, overcorrected to the right and hit a concrete wall.

The driver, in his 30s, was ejected from his vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

He suffered severe head injuries and a broken leg. He was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police closed lanes on the highway and diverted traffic to the Southcross Boulevard exit. The northbound lanes on the highway have since reopened.

