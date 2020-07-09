Victim uncooperative after being found shot in stomach, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot in the stomach late Wednesday night was uncooperative with officers and was taken to an area hospital for his wound, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. at a Motel 6 in the 9400 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to University Hospital for his injury.

Officials said the victim was uncooperative, so they don’t know much about the shooting.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing.