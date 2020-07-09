WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle massive brush fire near Highway 78

Schertz and Cibolo firefighters are teaming up to combat a massive, active brush fire near Highway 78.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Highway 78, according to fire officials.

Sky 12 is live now, flying over the scene. As of around 5:22 p.m., the fire was still very active with large bouts of smoke and heavy flames in the area.

Our fire crews are working a large brush fire in the 500 block of Hwy 78 with the assistance of Cibolo Fire. There is smoke in the area. The fire is contained at this time. Please use caution in the area. Posted by Schertz Fire Rescue on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Firefighters said the flames are contained and those in the area are urged to be cautious until the fire is extinguished.

No word yet on what caused the fire. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.