Bexar County adds 900+ COVID-19 cases for second straight day

SAN ANTONIO – For the second consecutive day, Bexar County added more than 900 COVID-19 cases.

During Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced 923 new cases in Bexar County.

Since Sunday, the county has added more than 4,000 cases, bringing the total case count to 18,602.

One COVID-19 death was also confirmed Friday, continuing an 11-day streak where officials have confirmed at least one death due to the virus. The latest victim was a younger Hispanic man younger than 20, officials said. The death toll stands at 166.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations continued to grow Friday.

Bexar County hospitals are caring for 1,240 COVID-19 patients, up from 1,216 on Thursday.

Increases were also seen in intensive care units. Officials said 416 patients were in the ICU Friday, up from 399 on Thursday. Of those patients, 248 are on ventilators, up from 231 on Thursday.

Hospital capacity dipped, with 10% of staffed hospital beds available.

After weeks of deliberation, city officials confirmed the cancellation of Fiesta San Antonio.

The event had been postponed from April until November as the pandemic began. Although the spread of COVID-19 seemed to be under control initially, a surge began to occur in June.

Officials cited the pandemic in their reason for canceling this year’s celebration for the first time since World War II, noting that infections may not subside by November. The cancellation was deemed a “necessary decision,” Nirenberg said.

Officials are hopeful that next year’s Fiesta will go on as planned. It is scheduled to begin on April 15, 2021.

