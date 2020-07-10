Infant dies of COVID-19 in Corpus Christi

Nueces County officials announced Friday that an infant has died of COVID-19.

According to a news release from the city of Corpus Christi, the patient was a boy younger than six months of age but would not release further information due to privacy reasons.

Corpus Christi Councilman Ben Molina said the boy was only six weeks old, as did Nueces County Commissioner John Marez.

Extremely sad news. The Health District just received notice of a COVID-19 related death of a six week old infant. My... Posted by John Marez on Friday, July 10, 2020

Corpus Christi has been hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, with more than 5,000 cases reported since the pandemic began. The positivity rate is greater than 22%, according to the city’s dashboard.

The county has also experienced a recent spike in COVID-19 deaths. The situation has become so dire that Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said she has had to ask for a second morgue trailer from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to KRIS 6 News.

“That’s why we’re asking people to wear face masks,” Canales said. “I am now having to order additional body bags and morgue trailers. People have to understand how real it is.”