San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb will go virtual this year

SAN ANTONIO – In response to the surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in San Antonio, the San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb is going virtual this year to safely memorialize first responders killed in the line of duty.

On September 11, San Antonio community members and organizers will join together with organizations from across the country to pay tribute to fallen first responders. This is typically done by ascending 110 floors of stairs, commemorating the first responders who entered the 110-story structures of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Prior to this year and the novel coronavirus pandemic, the San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb was held at The Tower of The Americas and it’s one of the top three largest climbs held in the world, according to the organization.

Similar to a lot of other events in San Antonio, the San Antonio 9/11 Memorial Climb will be changed to a virtual format to abide by current health and safety protocols, the event’s organizers announced in a Facebook post.

“This year, due to current restrictions and the need to keep our first responders healthy, we are holding our SA110 virtually,” The event’s Facebook post reads. “We made a promise 19 years ago to NEVER FORGET, no matter the circumstances. And holding true to that promise, rather than cancel the event, we are holding a virtual event.”

Participants of the event will receive a t-shirt and tribute tag for a fallen first responder.

Additionally, the organization said it will be including multiple options for how each participant can still pay tribute to fallen heroes and will also have interactive rooms for over 1,000 climbers to complete the climb with one another.

According to a press release by the organization, the event’s new virtual form will allow those who would normally not have been able to participate in the climb, be able to in a new way this year.

Registration is currently open, but there are limited tickets available. From now through August 1st, tickets are priced between $45/$35

You can register for the event by clicking here.