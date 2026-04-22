Did construction cause Loop 1604 flooding? Traffic splashed through flooded lanes Monday on the North Side SAN ANTONIO – of
The section of highway is part of the ongoing
Loop 1604 expansion project and is stitched with concrete lane barriers. A traffic camera from the area showed cars Monday afternoon plowing through deep water, apparently trapped between those barriers. A traffic camera showing Loop 1604 at Hardy Oak Boulevard a little after 3:30 p.m. on April 20, 2026. (TxDOT)
Two vehicles could be seen sitting motionless in the water, and an occupant from one could be seen climbing out of the passenger window and wading to slightly drier ground.
A traffic camera showing Loop 1604 at Hardy Oak Boulevard a little after 3:30 p.m. on April 20, 2026. (TxDOT)
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) declined KSAT’s request for an interview on Tuesday, and a spokesman did not initially address the causes of the flooding in an emailed statement to KSAT beyond blaming “significant rainfall,” nor provide details on how TxDOT may prevent flooding in the future.
When KSAT pressed on the factors that may have led to the flooding and how TxDOT planned to mitigate it in the future, spokesperson Jonathan Cotto responded with the following statement:
“We are actively addressing issues as they arise. Our crews have been pumping water from roadways that experienced significant flooding. The primary area of concern at 1604 and Hardy Oaks was immediately addressed, and the main lanes have since been reopened. Crews will continue to monitor roadways to help ensure safe travel.”
Jonathan Cotto, TxDOT San Antonio District
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About the Authors Garrett Brnger headshot
Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.
Luis Cienfuegos headshot
Luis Cienfuegos is a photographer at KSAT 12.
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