Man in serious condition after falling down embankment off of I-410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in serious condition after San Antonio police said he jumped a wall divider and rolled down an embankment on the eastbound side of I-410.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near I-410 and Ingram Road.

Police officers pulled over the driver of a vehicle, who was traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes on I-410. Four people got out, jumped the wall divider and ran across the eastbound lanes, officials said.

Three of the people jumped the wall on the eastbound side of I-410 and ran down the embankment to the Circle K on Ingram Road, police said. One man fell down the embankment after he jumped, which was about a 20-foot drop, according to authorities.

The man suffered head trauma and was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. Officials said the other three people were taken into custody.

Charges are still pending and the investigation is ongoing.

