SAPD: Woman killed, husband taken in for questioning after drive-by shooting on the Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed in a drive-by shooting overnight on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of NE Loop 410 near the Starcrest Apartments.

Officials said a husband and wife were in the garage, sitting in their vehicle when a black BMW drove up and fired several gunshots toward them.

The husband wasn’t hit by the gunfire, but his wife was shot several times, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The husband was taken in by police for questioning, officials said.

The suspects are still at large and the investigation is ongoing.

