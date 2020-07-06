Man killed in shooting outside San Antonio hookah lounge identified

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was fatally shot during a disturbance outside the BLOW Hookah Lounge has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Clifford Durell Manor, 30, was shot in the chest and succumbed to his injuries.

Manor and another man were hit by gunfire around 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Walzem Road.

Police said a disturbance between gang members broke out inside of the hookah lounge, which prompted the promoter to close the club.

The disturbance spilled into the parking lot and an unknown suspect opened fire.

Manor was found on a sidewalk near the lounge. The other man was shot in the arm and was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect fled in a black vehicle, witnesses told police. He has not been captured.

