Man dead, another man hospitalized after overnight shooting near BLOW Hookah Lounge, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another man is hospitalized after a shooting broke out in a parking lot near the BLOW Hookah Lounge overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Walzem Road.

Police said a disturbance between gang members broke out inside of the hookah lounge, which prompted the promoter to close the club.

Everyone left the club and officials said the disturbance continued in the parking lot. Police said an unknown suspect opened fire outside of the lounge, striking two victims. Witnesses later told police a black vehicle had fled the scene after the shooting.

One victim, a 30-year-old man, was found on the sidewalk near the lounge and had been shot in the chest, officers said. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Another man was shot in the arm and was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

Officials are still searching for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.

