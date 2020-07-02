SAPD: Man dead, another in critical condition after South Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police reported Wednesday that one man is dead and another is currently in critical condition after a shooting occurred on the city’s South Side.

Police were called to the 900 block of Ripford, where they found two victims, both men in their 40s, and believe an argument over money escalated into a shooting.

One victim was shot in the abdomen and was transported to Brook Army Medical Center, the other, police say, was shot in the chest was tended to by Emergency Medical Service personnel at the scene and is believe to have died from the injuries sustained in the shooting.

Police say a third party engaged in the shooting of the two males, but at this time, SAPD has no suspects in this shooting.

