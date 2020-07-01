88ºF

SAPD officer punched in face while writing traffic ticket; man arrested

Suspect not involved in traffic stop, police say

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was punched in the face Wednesday while he was writing a traffic ticket.

According to Sgt. Michael Moore, the officer was on the side of a highway finishing up the ticket when a man knocked on his vehicle’s window.

When the officer opened the door, the suspect started hitting him, Moore said.

The man took off on foot but the officer caught up with him and with the help of another officer got the man in custody, Moore said.

It’s not clear why the man attacked the officer since the suspect was not the one being ticketed.

The officer didn’t require hospitalization.

