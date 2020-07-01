Arrest warrants issued for Floresville ISD board member accused of donkey theft

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – A board member of the Floresville Independent School District is wanted on multiple misdemeanor charges in Wilson County after investigators said she and two other people stole a donkey from a pasture west of Floresville.

Alena Berlanga, 49, will face charges of theft $100-$750 and criminal trespassing after she turns herself in or is taken into custody.

A Wilson County Sheriff’s investigator told KSAT 12 Wednesday that two other suspects wanted in connection to the case, Nicole Sullivan and Pamela Johnson, were working on arrangements to turn themselves in.

The investigator said Berlanga has yet to contact the agency about turning herself in.

Berlanga and the two other suspects are accused of going onto a pasture in the 7000 block of FM 2579 on June 8 and taking a donkey they believed was delivering a foal.

The pasture was secured by a fence and gate lock, the investigator said.

The donkey was taken to a ranch in Wilson County but the foal did not survive the birth, the investigator said.

The donkey was treated by a veterinarian and returned to the pasture, according to the investigator, who added that the three suspects did not have permission to go onto the property or to take the donkey.

A Floresville ISD spokesperson and Berlanga did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday morning.

An attorney claiming to be Berlanga’s legal counsel said she would be releasing a statement at some point Wednesday.

Berlanga represents Floresville ISD’s District 6, according to the district’s website.