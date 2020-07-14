Texas A&M System to offer free COVID-19 testing to students, faculty and staff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M University System has announced that it will offer free COVID-19 testing to its students, faculty and staff.

Approximately 15,000 test kits will be sent to system campuses each month, which includes Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our students is our top priority,” said John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System. “Facilitating increased accessibility and availability of COVID-19 testing will help us mitigate the spread and help to protect each other by taking preventative and proactive measures.”

A press release said each campus will set up a central location for the testing, which will consist of a simple and painless mouth swab. Testing could start later this week, and is the result of a partnership with Curative Inc., a national testing company based in California.

The school says the tests will be free but those who have insurance are encouraged to use their primary care physician so that their test can be paid for by insurance. The tests will not be available to the general public.

Those interested in being tested can sign up using the online registration.