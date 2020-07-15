SAFD: Burn victim with serious injuries taken to BAMC after East Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department said one burn victim with serious injuries was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center after a house fire on the East Side.

The fire happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Virginia Boulevard.

SAFD Public Information Officer Joe Arrington said the victim was stable and taken to BAMC with severe burns to their legs and feet.

Arrington said the burn victim was attempting to rescue two pets from the house.

SAFD says crews reported heavy fire coming from the first floor and extending to the second floor of the house, forcing first responders to combat the flames defensively immediately.

Arrington said the high heat forced the department to respond to the fire with additional personnel; 20 units were at the fire during its peak, allowing the department to rotate responders during the blaze.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the house it originated from, SAFD said.