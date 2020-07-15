Officials ID 23-year-old driver ejected, killed in rollover crash on I-35

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old driver who died Monday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 35 in Southwest Bexar County has been identified.

Jacob Ramos Hernandez, of Somerset, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, which happened just after 11 p.m. Monday on the southbound lanes of I-35 at Luckey Road.

According to deputies, Hernandez was traveling southbound on the highway in a four-door sedan and struck a small sport utility vehicle from behind.

Deputies said the sedan veered off into the center median, went airborne, and Hernandez was ejected from the sedan onto the main lanes of the highway.

Deputies said several other vehicles were involved in the crash, however, there weren’t any other injuries.