Driver killed after being ejected in rollover crash on southbound I-35, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man is dead following a rollover crash and ejection in Southwest Bexar County late Monday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. on southbound Interstate 35 at Luckey Road.

According to deputies, the man was traveling southbound on I-35 south in a four-door sedan and struck a small sport utility vehicle from behind. That’s when, deputies said, the sedan veered off into the center median, went airborne, and the driver was ejected from the sedan onto the main lanes of the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said several other vehicles were involved in the crash, however, there weren’t any other injuries.

The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 near Luckey Road were shut down so emergency crews could investigate. The lanes have since reopened.