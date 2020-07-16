95ºF

Local News

Food distribution event helps 1,000 families in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – About 1,000 families lined up at a food distribution event Wednesday in Seguin.

Residents lined up in the Seguin Coliseum parking lot for a two-week supply of food.

The event was made possible in part from a Tyson Foods grant.

