Food distribution event helps 1,000 families in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – About 1,000 families lined up at a food distribution event Wednesday in Seguin.
Residents lined up in the Seguin Coliseum parking lot for a two-week supply of food.
The event was made possible in part from a Tyson Foods grant.
