Pickup runs red light in East Bexar County, leaving 1 driver in the hospital

Bexar County deputies are looking for a driver who fled on foot after running a red light and striking two other cars Friday morning.

Two pickups were stopped next to each other at a red light on Highway 87 near FM 1516 in China Grove, deputies said.

A silver Dodge Ram pickup did not stop, striking one pickup from behind and sideswiping another, according to deputies.

The driver who caused the crash, a New Mexico man, fled on foot before deputies arrived.

First responders took another driver with serious injuries to the hospital.

The case was ongoing Friday.