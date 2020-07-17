Police believe racing was cause of two vehicle roll over, search for two drivers continues

SAN ANTONIO – A lot of damage is left behind after a pickup truck and sedan rolled over in the 1000 block of Division Avenue early Friday morning.

Police believe the drivers of the two vehicles were racing when they hit a bump and both lost control.

The vehicles then rolled over hitting two other parked vehicles, two utility poles and the speeding pickup ended up hitting a house, breaking a hole into it.

The two drivers of the vehicles that were believed to be racing fled the scene after they rolled over, and police are still searching for them.

The entire street is blocked off and CPS is at the scene working on the downed power lines and power outage to some of the homes in the area.

There are no injuries at the scene.

Below are photos from the scene.

Two vehicle roll over in 1000 block of Division Ave. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

