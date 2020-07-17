Pre-K 4 SA will start year Aug. 17 with remote learning only

SAN ANTONIO – Pre-K 4 SA will start the new academic year on Aug. 17 with 100% remote learning due to the spread of COVID-19 in Bexar County, officials announced Friday.

Pre-K 4 SA officials said the decision was made after consulting with the organization’s advising physician.

“The hope is to begin integrating in-person classes after Labor Day,” according to a press release.

Pre-K 4 SA offers full-day pre-kindergarten for about 2,000 4-year-olds at four education centers in San Antonio.

