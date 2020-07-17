Texas Education Agency: Schools can teach online-only for up to 8 weeks at beginning of year

SAN ANTONIO – Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state and concerns voiced by school districts across the state, the Texas Education Agency issued updated guidance on Friday that allows schools more time at the beginning of the school year for online-only instruction.

School districts will now be able to temporarily limit in-person classes for the first four weeks of school, an extension of one week compared to past guidance. After that, school instruction can remain remote for an additional four weeks, if needed, with a board-approved waiver request to the agency.

“We at TEA have spent the last several months talking to medical experts around the state and around the country, as well as examining how schools are being reopened around the globe,” TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said in a recorded statement Friday. “And we’ve crafted a framework so that schools can open safely, subject to a variety of adjustments to keep our staff and our students safe.”

Schools will still have to provide in-person instruction to students who have don’t have access to internet or adequate resources to learn from home, the agency said.

Previously, school districts were only allowed a three-week online-only transition period. Several San Antonio school districts had already made the decision to start the year online, including San Antonio Independent School District, North East Independent School District and Northside Independent School District.

