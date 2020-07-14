WATCH: SAISD superintendent to discuss 2020-21 school plans, start date at 12:30 p.m. briefing

SAN ANTONIO – SAISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez will hold a briefing on Tuesday afternoon to discuss plans for the upcoming school year as students will head back to the classroom — either virtually or in-person — during a global pandemic.

Earlier Tuesday, Martinez announced to district staff that the first three weeks of the semester will be remote learning. He made the announcement over a virtual meeting.

As of now, the district’s school year is slated to begin on Aug. 10.

His briefing comes as local officials, parents and teachers have expressed concern about sending children to campus with a rise in COVID-19 cases.

‘We are nowhere near a sustained decline’ in COVID-19 cases, mayor says

With schools set to reopen, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said during Monday’s news conference there is “going to be a problem.”

“And you got teachers that are going to be in a vulnerable position,” he said in the briefing, in which San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced 565 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths. “That is an incredible thing to try to handle, like trying to hurt a lot of wildcats.”

Wolff is calling on the Texas Education Agency to give local school districts more flexibility in determining how to reopen safely.

Last week, the TEA issued guidance for school districts as the state continues to see an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Texas teachers caught in the middle of political battles over schools reopening

As the plan stands now, parents can choose to send their children to full-time on-campus or remote learning for the 2020-21 school year. Students will be able to switch formats at the end of grading periods.

Masks will be mandatory for students older than 10 years old and teachers in counties with 20 or more COVID-19 cases.

