Most Alamo Colleges students will learn remotely, according to fall plan

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a student at the Alamo Colleges this Fall you should expect to stay home and learn as most classes are expected to be held remotely.

The Alamo Colleges released plans for students who are enrolled for the 2020 Fall semester as the coronavirus pandemic continues globally and, except for career, technical and some arts and sciences courses that may require face-to-face learning, students won’t be returning to the classroom.

For the Fall 2020 semester, no on-campus events will be held, all travel has been canceled, all meetings and training will be online and health screening and temperature checks will be required for everyone on campus.

Alamo Colleges officials designated five levels, ranging from Level 1 which is 100% on-campus learning, to Level 5 which is 95-100% remote teaching and learning and referred to as “Plan and Resource” or “Stay Home, Work Safe.” The full explanation of the different levels can be found here.

“Student success and completion remain key priorities for the fall semester,” said Alamo Colleges Chancellor Mike Flores, “and a great deal of time and work has gone into creating this plan to provide faculty, staff and students with the resources, plans and support needed to prepare for fall.”

Campuses are expected to operate at Level 4 until November 26. Level 4 allows up to 10% of essential personnel to work on campus and offers a one-stop, one-office, limited on-site student support location by appointment only for students at each college.

Level 5 will go into effect November 26 and remain until the end of Fall 2020.

“We have worked collaboratively across the district and disciplines, and among all levels of the organization, to develop a plan to begin a slow and careful return to campuses,” Alamo Colleges District Board Chair Marcelo Casillas said. “We extend our deep gratitude for the work the teams have done to create this essential plan, that serves as a district-wide framework for COVID response.”

A letter was sent to San Antonio College students Monday from college president Robert Vela that said, in part, “most programs and courses offered during the Fall 2020 term will be taught online or by remote instruction, using Zoom for regularly scheduled meeting days and times.”

The letter also stated that only Career and Technical Education programs would be returning to campus as those classes “cannot be taught remotely and require hands-on, face-to-face learning and skills assessments.”

“It is important to note that the Return to Campus Plan will constantly be updated as our knowledge and understanding of the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve in order to keep our employees, students and community safe,” said Flores.

For more information on the Alamo Colleges return to campus plans, click here.