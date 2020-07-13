565 new COVID-19 cases surface in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The novel coronavirus continued to spread on Monday as officials announced 565 new COVID-19 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, San Antonio has now seen a total of 20,213 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which are still active.

Eleven deaths were also confirmed on Monday, with the victims ranging from 40-80 years of age. The death toll now stands at 195.

Due to the surge in cases, officials remain concerned over the county’s hospital capacity.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said hospitals continue to be under severe stress as 1,267 people are currently hospitalized in Bexar County due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 421 are in the intensive care unit and 257 are on ventilators. Only 10% of hospital beds and 45% of ventilators are available.

The numbers come after a deadly weekend in Bexar County, when roughly 1,000 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths were announced in the county.

On Saturday, city officials announced 535 new cases and nine deaths. On Sunday, officials announced 511 new COVID-19 cases and another nine deaths. This totals 1,046 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in just two days for the area.

