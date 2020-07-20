Filmmaker working on Sutherland Springs documentary titled ‘Miracle on Fourth Street'

FLORESVILLE, Texas – A hotel suite in Floresville became a makeshift studio for a series of interviews for a new documentary about the state’s worst mass shooting.

On November 5, 2017, 26 people were killed during a Sunday morning worship service at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

“The film is extremely survivor-driven without one mention of the killer,” said filmmaker Charlie Minn.

Minn said he titled the documentary "Miracle on Fourth Street," to pay tribute to where the church is located. He said expects the film to be released early next year.

Minn said he wanted to tell the heroic stories of those who miraculously survived the attack.

"We're going to try to focus in on that, along with their healing and recovery," he said.

The film also will feature other heroes, like the man who opened fire on the shooter before jumping in a truck to chase him down when the gunman drove away from the church. The gunman later took his own life.

Charlene Uhl is among those who Minn is interviewing for the documentary.

Uhl's 16-year-old daughter, Hayley, was killed not long after Uhl dropped her off at the church she attended twice a week.

After being contacted by the church about the documentary, Uhl said she agreed because "I feel like everybody should know Hayley's story and the person Hayley was."

Minn said he wants the audience to come away with “tremendous emotion, tremendous motivation and inspiration -- hope and recovery, healing” experienced by a devastated, yet tight-knit community.